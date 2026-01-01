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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Nov. 12, 2026, midnight
​The best Celtic comes from Canada! New spins this week from Maggie's Wake and Delhi2Dublin, Dropkicks team up with Billy Bragg with an energized tale about putting on your big boy pants, leaving school and heading for the mines. London duo Peter Thoms and Stevon Russell bring us the story of Eliza Liddle and piper Gordon Duncan rocks AC/DC. Join Patricia Fraser for an hour of contemporary Celtic on Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Logical Fleadh (with John Williams) - Merry Blacksmith/Swinging On The Gate

Oysterband - When I’m Up I Can’t Get Down

Maggie’s Wake - Pigeon River CANCON

Delhi2Dublin - Spiral-Fi CANCON

Shooglenifty - Puirt

Dropkick Murphys (feat. Billy Bragg) - School Days Over

Peter Thoms and Stevon Russell - Eliza Liddel

Haggis X-1 - March Of The Tartan Turtles CANCON

Transatlantica - The Sea Is Calling

Valtos - Air a’ Mhuir (feat. Eilidh Cormack and Lan Pheutan)

Celtic Cross - Dancin’ Belfast

Cecile Corbel - She Moved Through The Fair

The Mahones - She Comes For Love CANCON

Grumpy O Sheep - Sheep Are Sailing

Gordon Duncan - Thunderstruck



59:45

Celt In A Twist November 17 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:45 1 Nov. 12, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:45  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 