The best Celtic comes from Canada! New spins this week from Maggie's Wake and Delhi2Dublin, Dropkicks team up with Billy Bragg with an energized tale about putting on your big boy pants, leaving school and heading for the mines. London duo Peter Thoms and Stevon Russell bring us the story of Eliza Liddle and piper Gordon Duncan rocks AC/DC. Join Patricia Fraser for an hour of contemporary Celtic on Celt In A Twist!
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Logical Fleadh (with John Williams) - Merry Blacksmith/Swinging On The Gate
Oysterband - When I’m Up I Can’t Get Down
Maggie’s Wake - Pigeon River CANCON
Delhi2Dublin - Spiral-Fi CANCON
Shooglenifty - Puirt
Dropkick Murphys (feat. Billy Bragg) - School Days Over
Peter Thoms and Stevon Russell - Eliza Liddel
Haggis X-1 - March Of The Tartan Turtles CANCON
Transatlantica - The Sea Is Calling
Valtos - Air a’ Mhuir (feat. Eilidh Cormack and Lan Pheutan)