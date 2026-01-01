Summary: ​The best Celtic comes from Canada! New spins this week from Maggie's Wake and Delhi2Dublin, Dropkicks team up with Billy Bragg with an energized tale about putting on your big boy pants, leaving school and heading for the mines. London duo Peter Thoms and Stevon Russell bring us the story of Eliza Liddle and piper Gordon Duncan rocks AC/DC. Join Patricia Fraser for an hour of contemporary Celtic on Celt In A Twist!