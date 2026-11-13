Summary: This special episode revisits Al Aqsa Flood and the events of October 7th, 2023.



In January 2025, the Electronic Intifada’s executive director, Ali Abunimah, was kidnapped, imprisoned and then deported by Swiss authorities after legally entering the country for an event he was invited to speak at on Palestine. On June 23rd, 2026, Ali returned to Zurich and gave the talk that had been prevented by his 2025 arrest. He discusses the Electronic Intifada’s investigations into the collapse of Israel’s southern command and the widespread use of the Hannibal Directive, including Israeli testimony showing that Israeli forces killed their own civilians on 7 October. He also examines the still unsubstantiated claims of systematic mass rape by Hamas - allegations that collapse when their sources and purported evidence are examined.



On April 22nd, 2024, the Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor, Jon Elmer joined a conversation on Palestinian resistance organized by the European Palestinian Youth Union in Sweden, where he breaks down the coordinated military operation that took place on October 7th.

