This special episode revisits Al Aqsa Flood and the events of October 7th, 2023.
In January 2025, the Electronic Intifada’s executive director, Ali Abunimah, was kidnapped, imprisoned and then deported by Swiss authorities after legally entering the country for an event he was invited to speak at on Palestine. On June 23rd, 2026, Ali returned to Zurich and gave the talk that had been prevented by his 2025 arrest. He discusses the Electronic Intifada’s investigations into the collapse of Israel’s southern command and the widespread use of the Hannibal Directive, including Israeli testimony showing that Israeli forces killed their own civilians on 7 October. He also examines the still unsubstantiated claims of systematic mass rape by Hamas - allegations that collapse when their sources and purported evidence are examined.
On April 22nd, 2024, the Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor, Jon Elmer joined a conversation on Palestinian resistance organized by the European Palestinian Youth Union in Sweden, where he breaks down the coordinated military operation that took place on October 7th.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net