Summary: Phil reflects on the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.



Despite the work of some dedicated lawyers that challenged gaps in the tribunal's procedure, the court tried to gloss over the issue of what started the war.



The concept of "crime of aggression," the triggering event of a plane crash, killing two Presidents, was not welcome at the ICTR.



And the International Criminal Court is as blind and biased as can be expected. The sovereign jurisdiction of countries is the antidote for this creation.



Otherwise, we end up with the EU and others giving prizes to people who call for the bombing of their own country, like Machado.



The UN Charter is the best hope for humanity.