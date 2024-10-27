Bill Ayers on Abolition & Collective Liberation

Subtitle:

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Bill Ayers

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 14, 2026, midnight

Summary: It looks like I will be forever plagued by the R4A glitch that causes null episodes that cannot be removed. My apology if you clicked on the null episode. Mea culpa.



Bill Ayers spoke on October 27, 2024 at Burning Books in Buffalo, NY to promote his new book, “When Freedom is the Question, Abolition is the Answer: Reflections on Collective Liberation.



Burning Books is a radical bookstore in Buffalo, NY, specializing in activism, social justice, and liberation struggles.



From Wikipedia, more or less:



Bill Ayers is a retired professor and former militant organizer.



In 1969, Ayers co-founded the Weather Underground, a revolutionary group that sought to overthrow American imperialism. During the 1970s, the Weather Underground conducted a campaign of bombing public buildings in opposition to U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.



The FBI described the Weather Underground as a domestic terrorist group. Ayers was hunted as a fugitive for several years, until charges were dropped due to illegal actions by the FBI agents pursuing him and others.



Ayers went on to become a professor in the College of Education at the University of Illinois at Chicago, holding the titles of Distinguished Professor of Education and Senior University Scholar. He is married to lawyer and law professor Bernardine Dohrn, who was also a co-founder of the Weather Underground.

Credits: Audio both recorded on-site and edited by WIlton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.

Notes: The are TWO versions of this talk available.



Version 1 is a 59-minute radio-ready edit.

Version 2 is 55:25, with no added intro or outro.



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