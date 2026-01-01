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Program Information
The Musical Calendar
Regular Show
DJ Frederick
 Fred Moe  Contact Contributor
Nov. 14, 2026, midnight
Music for the month of November in all genres as heard on The Global Voice. Free to share or rebroadcats.

Download Program Podcast
00:30:00 1 Nov. 14, 2026
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 00:30:00  128Kbps mp3
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