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Program Information
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|Walkuman Style
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|Fall-In(strumentals) 2026
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|Weekly Program
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|Gamma Krush
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| Gamma Krush Contact Contributor
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|Nov. 15, 2026, midnight
| 1. Autumn Flurry - KLIM & Keyness
2. spies - Hg
3. Dreamzzz - Demoh Beatmaker
4. Amber - Leavv, Makzo
5. I Confess (Remix) - The Roots
6. catsitting - dxgree
7. idontwantloveagain - Psalm Trees feat. Alexander
8. Knicks - Jah Freedom
9. The Plague (inSTEMental) - Nicolay
10. Hear Me Out (inSTEMental) - Father Shaheed
11. Yewsaid - Jesse Rack$on
12. Quick Pint - Kingston Maf
13. Incense Burning - The Other Guys
14. Rooftop - Herring Franky
15. Peace, Prosperity & Paper (inSTEMental) - The Ummah
16. Learn To Earn - Down Ta Erf
17. Pony Ride (inSTEMental) - De La Soul
18. Here's Hopin' (inSTEMental) - Moka Only
19. Can't Knock The Hustle - Knowbody, Sean Cane, Dahoud
20. maybe - wunchieff
21. That's Right - Will 1X
22. Was It You - Snarez
|Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 9AM GMT +0 - CodeSouth.FM Bristol, UK
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
|For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact the creator to obtain permission before broadcasting, rebroadcasting, or syndicating any programming.
For one-time airings, please notify the creator in advance. We also appreciate it if you share or promote the airing through your social media pages.
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|00:58:33
|1
| Nov. 6, 2026
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|Gammatorium
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| View Script
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|1
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| 00:58:33
| 192Kbps mp3
(80.4MB) Stereo
|11
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