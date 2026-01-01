The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
Amplifying our Indigenous Voices to the World
2
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Nov. 15, 2026, midnight
Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Jarrid Lee (Country)

Indigenous in Music with Larry K and country-rock artist Jarrid Lee. With his powerful vocals, heartfelt songwriting, and a growing list of musical accomplishments, Jarrid continues to make his mark on the Indigenous music scene. He's here with his new album, Giving It Back, and his latest release, No Whiskey. Read all about Jerrid in our circle at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/jarrid-lee/

Enjoy music from Jerrid Lee, Freddy Fender, Sinuupa, Soda Stereo, Qunatic and His Combo Barbaro, Bitman & Roban, Bobbi-Jo Starr, Shawnee Kish, Crystal Shawanda, XIT, Tom Bee, Blue Mountain Tribe, Street Pharmacy, Upground, Jamie Coon, Sandy Scofield, Kinnie Starr, Ava Rose Johnson, Mike Paul, Brule, Robby Bee, Mitchell Makoons, Raven Reid, Logan Staats, Tracy Bone, Gabby Taylor, W.T. Goodspirit and much much more.

Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside our new Indigenous in Music Directory and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs and sign up to receive our new Indigenous in Music Newsletter!

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 15, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 