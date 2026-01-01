Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Jarrid Lee (Country)



Indigenous in Music with Larry K and country-rock artist Jarrid Lee. With his powerful vocals, heartfelt songwriting, and a growing list of musical accomplishments, Jarrid continues to make his mark on the Indigenous music scene. He's here with his new album, Giving It Back, and his latest release, No Whiskey. Read all about Jerrid in our circle at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/jarrid-lee/



Enjoy music from Jerrid Lee, Freddy Fender, Sinuupa, Soda Stereo, Qunatic and His Combo Barbaro, Bitman & Roban, Bobbi-Jo Starr, Shawnee Kish, Crystal Shawanda, XIT, Tom Bee, Blue Mountain Tribe, Street Pharmacy, Upground, Jamie Coon, Sandy Scofield, Kinnie Starr, Ava Rose Johnson, Mike Paul, Brule, Robby Bee, Mitchell Makoons, Raven Reid, Logan Staats, Tracy Bone, Gabby Taylor, W.T. Goodspirit and much much more.



Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside our new Indigenous in Music Directory and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs and sign up to receive our new Indigenous in Music Newsletter!