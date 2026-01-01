Notes: An interesting interview. Bruce Gagnon knows his stuff, and is very personable. But I was having a "bad voice day". It started out OK and got progressively worse.



There is ONE version of this interview. The TRT is 56:30, and it's a192kbps mp3 at -24 LUFS.



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NOTE: Because I want to be aware of who is downloading my audio for potential radio play, I have uploaded only the first 5 minutes of this interview. If you think you may want to broadcast the full episode, please contact me directly: wvought at gmail.com to request the file(s), and I’ll send you a download link.



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If you simply want to listen to the talk, please check out the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315



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