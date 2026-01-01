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Program Information
Taylor Report
7
Taylor Report Commentary
 Unusual Sources  Contact Contributor
Nov. 15, 2026, midnight
From Henry Ford to Upton Sinclair, Phil discusses the politics of and resistance to workers standing up at the factory.

It's knowledge of how unions came to be formed.

Phil also discusses Canada's bid to become an "associate member" of the EU. It's a "Carney Act."

Canada is in a rush to join this house of cards, at a time when we need to be cautious. It all goes hand-in-hand with the U.S. selling arms to Ukraine, with Canadian funds. Yes, "The Donald" gets the money.

And Canada is already on the front-line, in the next potential flashpoint.

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00:21:58 1 Nov. 16, 2026
Toronto, Ontario
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