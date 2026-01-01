Summary: The World Split Open: How the Modern Women's Movement Changed America is a book by American feminist historian Ruth Rosen that reviews the women's rights movement in the United States during the second half of the 20th century. Now 80 years old, Rosen talks to producer Suki Wessling, a member of a younger generation. In this 2-half-hour series, they discuss the development of the movement in relation to other movements, erasure by the media, suspicion from the FBI, invisibility to men, the many versions of feminism, important strategies and successes, shocking setbacks, and - briefly - advice on choosing what to tackle next. (Program is in two segments, please broadcast or listen in order.)