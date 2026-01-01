The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Two-part interview with elder historian Ruth Rosen
2
Historian Ruth Rosen, author of The World Split Open - a history of the late-20th-century US feminist movement
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Nov. 16, 2026, midnight
The World Split Open: How the Modern Women's Movement Changed America is a book by American feminist historian Ruth Rosen that reviews the women's rights movement in the United States during the second half of the 20th century. Now 80 years old, Rosen talks to producer Suki Wessling, a member of a younger generation. In this 2-half-hour series, they discuss the development of the movement in relation to other movements, erasure by the media, suspicion from the FBI, invisibility to men, the many versions of feminism, important strategies and successes, shocking setbacks, and - briefly - advice on choosing what to tackle next. (Program is in two segments, please broadcast or listen in order.)
Thanks to Suki Wessling, host of the podcast/radio series The Babblery, for sharing her -one-hour as two half-hours for WINGS. WINGS series producer/editor is Frieda Werden. Music excerpts are from the song Wide Horizons by Suki Wessling and The Mantle, by The Magpie Arc (https://themagpiearc.com/ and on Bandcamp). The WINGS sound logo is from Libana's album A Circle Is Cast.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for community radio since 1986. For contributor guidelines and links to archives, visit https://wings.org/


Download Program Podcast
00:28:48 1 Nov. 16, 2026
US, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:48  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
00:28:48 1 Nov. 16, 2026
US, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:49  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 