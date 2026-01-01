The World Split Open: How the Modern Women's Movement Changed America is a book by American feminist historian Ruth Rosen that reviews the women's rights movement in the United States during the second half of the 20th century. Now 80 years old, Rosen talks to producer Suki Wessling, a member of a younger generation. In this 2-half-hour series, they discuss the development of the movement in relation to other movements, erasure by the media, suspicion from the FBI, invisibility to men, the many versions of feminism, important strategies and successes, shocking setbacks, and - briefly - advice on choosing what to tackle next. (Program is in two segments, please broadcast or listen in order.)
Thanks to Suki Wessling, host of the podcast/radio series The Babblery, for sharing her -one-hour as two half-hours for WINGS. WINGS series producer/editor is Frieda Werden. Music excerpts are from the song Wide Horizons by Suki Wessling and The Mantle, by The Magpie Arc (https://themagpiearc.com/ and on Bandcamp). The WINGS sound logo is from Libana's album A Circle Is Cast.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for community radio since 1986. For contributor guidelines and links to archives, visit https://wings.org/