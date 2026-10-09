Notes: This talk took place at an anarchist bookstore, and was given by a representative of a group raising funds for Luigi Mangione, a known killer. Because of this I expected the talk to be of the "fire and brimstone, smash the state" variety (Not that there's anything wrong with that). But I was pleasantly surprised to find that it was instead philosophical, historical, and thought-provoking.



There are TWO versions of this talk on radio4all:



Version 1: A 59-minute radio ready edit. The main talk plus most of the Q&A, with the questions sounded by an AI voice. Includes my intro/mid/outro. Best if you want a finished program you can easily add to your timeline.



Version 2: 01:03:39 The main talk plus the 2 or 3 questions I had to omit from Version1 due to time constraints. No added intro etc. Best if you want to do your own edit.



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NOTE: Because I want to be aware of who is downloading my audio for potential radio play, I have uploaded only the first 5 minutes of this talk. If you think you may want to broadcast the full episode, please contact me directly: wvought at gmail.com to request the version(s) you want, and I’ll send you a download link.



BE SURE TO SPECIFY THE EPISODE & VERSION, YOUR NAME, AND THE CALL LETTERS OF THE RADIO STATION WITH WHICH YOU ARE AFFILIATED. ALSO, IT WOULD BE HELPFUL IF YOU INCLUDE "R4A" (WITHOUT THE QUOTES) IN THE SUBJECT LINE OF YOUR EMAIL.



This talk will be available on Pacifica's Audioport as of November 23, 2026.



If you simply want to listen to the talk, please check out the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315



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