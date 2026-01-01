This Way Out Sydney correspondent Barry McKay talks to Australian queer pioneer and author Peter de Waal talks about his monumental collection of more than 1700 lives recovered from the historical archives. In the news this week, Trinidad and Tobago’s homophobic colonial-era “buggery” laws finally fall to tenacious activist Jason Jones, Northern Cyprus convicts one man for hate while Mali convicts two men for sex, Ghana’s Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill is temporarily rescinded due to “procedural errors,” and the mid-terms in Montana bring triumphs to two trans lawmakers.
Associate Producer /host Lucia Chappelle, Producer Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, the feature was produced by Barry McKay. NewsWrap reporters Michael Taylor Gray and Melanie Keller. music: Adam Noviello and our theme music was written and performed by Kim Wilson
This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world, since 1988.The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!
This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.