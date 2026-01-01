Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK World Radio Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr261120.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- An interview with Virginia Dignum a professor at Umea University in Sweden, and author of the AI Paradox.. In these excerpts she talks about AI, whether there is a different type of AI not being developed, how it might be regulated, and whether governments or businesses are making important decisions.



From FRANCE- Press reviews on the trilateral talks in China, the ICJ hearings on Genocide, 5 European nations announce plans to export migrants to Rwanda, and Ireland is highlighting 12,000 books that were banned until 1996 for their potential to corrupt.



From JAPAN- First a review of the trilateral talks between the US, China, and Russia that took place in China on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit. At the UN's COP 31 environmental summit participants discussed the need to break away from dependence on fossil fuels. The International research Group World Weather Attribution released a report on the fires in Indonesia. There are UN talks in Geneva trying to develop rules about the use of autonomous weapons.



From CUBA- Thousands of Philippine citizens protested Trump being in their country. The Israeli military decided not to evacuate settler families who recently occupied Palestinian homes in the West Bank. Peruvian dictator Fujimori ordered forced sterilizations on thousands of indigenous people in the 1990s- his daughter is the new President and has dropped posthumous charges against him.



Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Our number one enemy is ignorance. And I believe that is the number one enemy for everyone- not understanding what is actually going on in the world."

--Julian Assange



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net