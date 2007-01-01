song that got him banned from Saturday Night Live for over twenty years. I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 503.
This time, the Sonic Café presents You’ll Be Dead Soon… and that’s a good thing. Yeah, I know—sounds grim. But hang with me. Once you wrap your head around it, the whole idea turns surprisingly inspiring. We’ll dig into that mind-shift in just a few minutes.
Our music mix stretches across fifty-one years and features some standout new covers. Listen for Rikas putting a fresh spin on Paul McCartney’s Goodnight Tonight, Allen Stone adding soul to Christopher Cross’s Ride Like the Wind, and Pomplamoose reinventing Soft Cell’s Tainted Love. Also Wyldlife with Fast Dreams, and The Revivalists reminding us today will soon be the “good old days,” plus pure ’80s energy from Information Society, and Devo with Fresh.
Also another Crazy Music Facts Everyone Should Know from our friends at Origins of Songs. This time you’ll learn how the ghost of Jimi Hendrix pushed The Clash to the edge during the making of Sandinista, followed by their great Sonny Curtis cover of I Fought the Law.
And hey, don’t miss our big remote broadcast at Phil’s Nails. Every nail for every need—act now, and you’ll save pennies per pound. Pennies! So let’s go. Here’s the Doobie Brothers with the title track from their sixteenth studio album. This is Walk This Road, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Radio, Radio Artist: Elvis Costello LP: This Year's Model Yr: 1978 Song 2: Walk This Road Artist: Doobie Brothers LP: Walk This Road Yr: 2025 Song 3: Goodnight Tonight (Paul McCartney Cover) Artist: Rikas LP: Goodnight Tonight Yr: 2025 Song 4: A Good Fish Joke Artist: Dusty Slay LP: Yr. Song 5: Long Live Rock Artist: The Who LP: Odds & Sods Yr: 1974 Song 6: Phils Nails Artist: Al Peck LP: SCTV Yr: 2007 Song 7: Fresh Artist: Devo LP: Something For Everybody Year: 2010 Song 8: Fast Dreams B/W You Don't Know How It Feels Artist: Wyldlife LP: Yr: 2024 Song 9: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know! (Pt.89) Artist: The Origins of Songs LP: The Origins of Songs Yr: 2024 Song 10: I Fought the Law (Sonny Curtis Cover) Artist: The Clash LP: The Cost of Living EP Yr: 1979 Song 11: Good Old Days Artist: The Revivalists LP: Yr: 2023 Song 12: Ride Like The Wind (Christopher Cross Cover) Artist: Allen Stone LP: Yr: 2025 Song 13: Tainted Love Artist: Pomplamoose ft. Gloria Jones (Soft Cell Cover) LP: Yr: Song 14: You Don't Look So Good Artist: The Urges LP: Little Steven's Underground Garage Vol. 6 Yr: 2008 Song 15: Elegantly Wasted Artist: Hermanos Gutiérrez & Leon Bridges LP: Yr: 2025 Song 16: Get Carter Artist: Human League LP: Dare! Yr: 1981
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each Friday. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)