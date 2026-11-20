Summary: As Palestinians in Gaza endure a fourth winter of genocide, nearly the entire population needs shelter after floods swept through hundreds of thousands of displacement tents this month. Maha Hussaini, head of media and public engagement at Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, joins Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah from Gaza to explain how Israel is weaponizing winter by blocking tents, caravans and prefabricated homes.



Palestinian students in Gaza who were refused study visas over the summer have finally won their fight to take up their scholarships at Irish universities. For many of them, the hardest part is still ahead: getting out of Gaza, and leaving their families behind. Palestinian journalist and Electronic Intifada contributor Abubaker Abed recounts their difficult journey.



Electronic Intifada contributor Roqayah Chamseddine reports from southern Lebanon, where Israeli troops are barring Lebanese Muslims from aid convoys to border villages. Israel also struck the Bekaa Valley for the first time in more than three months, and kept up demolitions and shelling across the south.

