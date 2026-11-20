As Palestinians in Gaza endure a fourth winter of genocide, nearly the entire population needs shelter after floods swept through hundreds of thousands of displacement tents this month. Maha Hussaini, head of media and public engagement at Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, joins Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah from Gaza to explain how Israel is weaponizing winter by blocking tents, caravans and prefabricated homes.
Palestinian students in Gaza who were refused study visas over the summer have finally won their fight to take up their scholarships at Irish universities. For many of them, the hardest part is still ahead: getting out of Gaza, and leaving their families behind. Palestinian journalist and Electronic Intifada contributor Abubaker Abed recounts their difficult journey.
Electronic Intifada contributor Roqayah Chamseddine reports from southern Lebanon, where Israeli troops are barring Lebanese Muslims from aid convoys to border villages. Israel also struck the Bekaa Valley for the first time in more than three months, and kept up demolitions and shelling across the south.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net