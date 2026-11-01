Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2a - EXCLUSIVE The REAL Milburn report Investing in industry and REAL jobs for 18-24 yr old NEETs Prof Steve Hall - 00:40:00

#2b - EXCLUSIVE Nick Georges Palestine two-tier trials and Naza genocide film review - 00:40:00

#3 - COMPILATION Joe Plummer Tragedy and Hope 101 James Corbett Richard Grove Tim Kelly - 03:30:00

#4 - Elon Musk on Starshield-Starlink outage, Zelensky, money and power, New York Times - 00:45:00

#5 - Chay Bowes EU sanction Irish journalist for exposing Ukraine corruption- banned by the EuU for criticising Ukraine war - 00:10:00

#6 - John Varoli on Nov26 Russia-Crimea Kerch Bridge attack and Ukrainians as modern Nazis RT - 00:15:00

#7 - Steve Wright UK economy nose-dived in 1973 when we joined the EEC Britain Unbound - 00:10:00

#8 - Berlin Russia war Coalition of the Willing Zelenskyy Merz Macron Burnham US Envoys Discuss Ukraine in Berlin - 00:50:00

#9 - Lord Mayor Bronek Masojada and PM Andy Burnham, Brexit hasn't worked - 00:40:00

#10 - Steven Barratt KC: EU Reset not legally binding We can sue the Government over the EU Sell Out - 00:15:00

#11 - DOCUMENTARY Infertility - A Diabolical Agenda (2022) - 00:28:00

#12 - Russell Brand on 9/11, 'They lied to us for 25 years', and short film on his political prisoner rape conviction - 00:30:00

#13 - Nigel Farage, Reform UK, responds to 'Burnham's Brussels sell out' EU Reset - 00:45:00