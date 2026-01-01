From Kenny Boy to Jensen Boy: Is Nvidia the Next Enron?

Subtitle: Sub Rosa News Commentary

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dan Gougherty

Contributor: Dan Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 21, 2026, midnight

Summary: Remember Enron? George W. Bush had his buddy, Kenny Boy Lay.



Now Donald Trump has Jensen Boy Huang, Nvidia's disgraced former CEO.

Credits:

Notes: if used for radio broadcast email editor@elkgrovenews.net



