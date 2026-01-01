Summary: Some people pay the price. Others collect the rewards.

Across history, the same pattern appears again and again. Workers build fortunes they will never see. Families endure wars they never started. Entire communities carry the weight of decisions made in distant boardrooms, capitals, and centers of power. While some struggle to survive, others prosper. While some bury their loved ones, others count their profits.

This podcast explores the hidden cost of wealth, power, conflict, and inequality. We examine the systems that shape our world, the people who bear the consequences, and the forces that keep the cycle turning. From occupied lands and forgotten communities to global economies and political decisions, we ask a simple question:

Who pays the price, and who benefits?

Because the game goes on. It always has. And understanding it may be the first step toward changing it.

If you have thoughts, I want to hear them.

Email me at TWIPpodcasts@gmail.com and tell me how you see it.

This is This Week in Palestine.