Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Wynona Carr - Please Mr. Jailer - 1956

Jean Shepard - It Scares Me Half to Death - 1957

Fats Waller - I'm On A See-Saw - 1935

Nina Simone - Gin House Blues - 1961

Willie Brown - Future Blues - 1931

Nightingale Jubileers - Sorrow's Valley - 1948

"Cowboy Sam" Nichols and his Rangesters - I'm Tellin' You - 1946

Lonesome Pine Fiddlers - Five String Rag - 1953

Ken Parker - True, True, True - 1968

Fats Domino - My Girl Josephine - 1960

Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Man In The Barroom - 2026

Floyd Dixon - Doin' The Town - 1951

Bobby Charles - Secrets - 1986

Alex Cuba - Hablemos - 2026

Billy "The Kid" Emerson - Red Hot - 1955

Bobby Dewitt and The Williams - Annie Mae - 1959

The Marigolds - Love You Love You Love You - 1956

Bertha Robinson - Well, Well, Well - 1962

Jerry Lee Lewis - When The Saints Go Marchin' In - 1958

Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Road Block - 1965

