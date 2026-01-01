Backbeat this week features two artists who were heavily influenced by J.S. Bach - try and guess which ones. We've got a relatively unknown, but very influential delta blues artist, an early, influential bluegrass band, a group that was formed in the Tennessee State Prison plus brand new vintage music from Alex Cuba and Big Fancy
Artist - Title - Year Wynona Carr - Please Mr. Jailer - 1956 Jean Shepard - It Scares Me Half to Death - 1957 Fats Waller - I'm On A See-Saw - 1935 Nina Simone - Gin House Blues - 1961 Willie Brown - Future Blues - 1931 Nightingale Jubileers - Sorrow's Valley - 1948 "Cowboy Sam" Nichols and his Rangesters - I'm Tellin' You - 1946 Lonesome Pine Fiddlers - Five String Rag - 1953 Ken Parker - True, True, True - 1968 Fats Domino - My Girl Josephine - 1960 Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Man In The Barroom - 2026 Floyd Dixon - Doin' The Town - 1951 Bobby Charles - Secrets - 1986 Alex Cuba - Hablemos - 2026 Billy "The Kid" Emerson - Red Hot - 1955 Bobby Dewitt and The Williams - Annie Mae - 1959 The Marigolds - Love You Love You Love You - 1956 Bertha Robinson - Well, Well, Well - 1962 Jerry Lee Lewis - When The Saints Go Marchin' In - 1958 Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Road Block - 1965