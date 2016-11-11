*157-A - first aired November 11, 2016* 1. Here's Hopin - Moka Only 2. Toe To Toe (remix) - Nefarius ft. The Butta Babees 3. The Love Song - Bush Babees ft. Mos Def 4. Audience Pleasers - Organized Konfusion 6. A.B.O.N. Intro (Shut Up) - Senseless 7. So Amazing - Thrust 8. Stressed Out (Baby Phife mix) - A Tribe Called Quest ft. Faith Evans 9. Night Time Valley - Chinch 33 ft. Slim Pickens, Logic Marselis and Tiff The Gift 10. The Rap World - Pete Rock & Large Professor *158-B - first aired November 18, 2016* 11. S. State St. - Carl Roe ft. DJ Revolution 12. That Ol' Boom Bap - DJ Tek-Wun ft. Precise 13. Keep It Live - Brous One ft. Blu, Kunal and Damu The Fudgemunk 14. Dollarbin - Ambition aka AMBEEZ 15. Soul On Ice (remix) - Ras Kass 16. Thunder Clouds - Fliptrix 17. OhSo - Notion
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 9AM GMT +0 - CodeSouth.FM Bristol, UK
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact the creator to obtain permission before broadcasting, rebroadcasting, or syndicating any programming.
For one-time airings, please notify the creator in advance. We also appreciate it if you share or promote the airing through your social media pages.