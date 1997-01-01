Notes:



Pura Fé, “Mohomoneh”

from Sacred Seed

MUSIC DEVELOPMENT COMPANY - 2015



Pura Fé, “You Are Not Alone (Canoe Song) [Excerpt] [feat. Gail Obediah]”

from Women's Voices for Attawapiskat

Various Artists - 2012



Pura Fé, “Gah'wi Noo/Deer River (River People's Canoe Song of the South) [feat. Merlin Homer, Gabriella Caruso, Rose Stella, Marie Gaudet, Michelle St. John, Shandra Spears Bombay & Alejandra Nuñez]”

from Women's Voices for Attawapiskat

Various Artists - 2012



Larry Long, “No More Pipe Line Blues (On This Land Where We Belong) [feat. Jennifer Kreisberg, Day Sisters, Soni Mareno, Waubanewquay, Pura Fe, Mumu Fresh, Winona LaDuke, Bonnie Raitt, Joy Harjo & Indigo Girls]”

from No More Pipeline Blues (On This Land Where We Belong) [feat. Waubanewquay, Day Sisters, Soni Mareno, Jennifer Kreisberg, Mumu Fresh, Pura Fe, Winona LaDuke, Joy Harjo, Indigo Girls & Bonnie Raitt] - Single



Pura Fé & Geneviève Gros-Louis, “Before The Sky Split In Two”

from Before The Sky Split In Two - EP

NocturnalSol - 2026



The Cinematic Orchestra, “Dawn”

from Man With a Movie Camera

Ninja Tune - 2023



Dungen, “En Dag I September”

from Vidrig Vår

Skolhaus - 2026



Dungen, “B3 (Live)”

from Dungen Live

Mexican Summer - 2000



Jimi Hendrix, “Izabella (Live at the Fillmore East, NY - 12/31/69 - 1st Set)”

from Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts (Live)

Legacy Recordings - 2019



Wayne Smith, “Time is a Moment in Space”

from Jammys From the Roots (1977-1985)

Greensleeves Records - 2010



Donny Hathaway, “Thank You Master (For My Soul)”

from Give Thanks

Warner Music



Jan Hammer Group, “Don't You Know”

from Melodies

Red Gate Records - 1977



Etienne Charry, “cœur brisé”

from 36 erreurs

Tricatel - 1997



Shaun Escoffery, “Space Rider”

from Shaun Escoffery

Edsel - 2002



India Shawn, “'Til Infinity”

from Subject To Change - EP

VANTA Music/VANTA Records - 2026



Sade, “The Big Unknown”

from Widows (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Milan Records - 2018



Bong Peñera, “Lullaby”

from Re-Issue Series: Batucada Sa Calesa

Vicor Music - 2009



Yukimi & Little Dragon, “Solen”

from Solen - Single

Playground Music - 2026



Korla Pandit, “Strange Enchantment”

from Buried Treasure

Dejavu Record Company - 2007



PinkPantheress, “Take me home”

from Take me home - EP

Warner Records - 2022



Bad Brains, “Migraine”

from Are You Ready: The First Studio Recording (Inner Ear - March 1979) - EP

Trust Records - 2026



Swervedriver, “Mustang IV”

from raise:demos

554874 - 2026



Greg Saunier, “Panorama”

from Cover of Angel Rat Album by Voivod

Joyful Noise / Bandcamp



Blonde Redhead, “Bipolar”

from Fake Can Be Just as Good

Touch and Go Records - 1997



Ros Serey Sothear, “Khmer Wedding Music”

from Khmer wedding music

Khmer wedding music



Khmer Music Cassette, “Khmer Music Cassette”

from Khmer Music Cassette

Khmer Music Cassette



The Cult, “Wild Flower”

from Electric

Beggars Banquet - 1987



Boards of Canada, “June 9th”

from Hi Scores - EP

Warp Records - 1996

