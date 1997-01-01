Pura Fé, “Mohomoneh” from Sacred Seed MUSIC DEVELOPMENT COMPANY - 2015
Pura Fé, “You Are Not Alone (Canoe Song) [Excerpt] [feat. Gail Obediah]” from Women's Voices for Attawapiskat Various Artists - 2012
Pura Fé, “Gah'wi Noo/Deer River (River People's Canoe Song of the South) [feat. Merlin Homer, Gabriella Caruso, Rose Stella, Marie Gaudet, Michelle St. John, Shandra Spears Bombay & Alejandra Nuñez]” from Women's Voices for Attawapiskat Various Artists - 2012
Larry Long, “No More Pipe Line Blues (On This Land Where We Belong) [feat. Jennifer Kreisberg, Day Sisters, Soni Mareno, Waubanewquay, Pura Fe, Mumu Fresh, Winona LaDuke, Bonnie Raitt, Joy Harjo & Indigo Girls]” from No More Pipeline Blues (On This Land Where We Belong) [feat. Waubanewquay, Day Sisters, Soni Mareno, Jennifer Kreisberg, Mumu Fresh, Pura Fe, Winona LaDuke, Joy Harjo, Indigo Girls & Bonnie Raitt] - Single
Pura Fé & Geneviève Gros-Louis, “Before The Sky Split In Two” from Before The Sky Split In Two - EP NocturnalSol - 2026
The Cinematic Orchestra, “Dawn” from Man With a Movie Camera Ninja Tune - 2023
Dungen, “En Dag I September” from Vidrig Vår Skolhaus - 2026
Dungen, “B3 (Live)” from Dungen Live Mexican Summer - 2000
Jimi Hendrix, “Izabella (Live at the Fillmore East, NY - 12/31/69 - 1st Set)” from Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts (Live) Legacy Recordings - 2019
Wayne Smith, “Time is a Moment in Space” from Jammys From the Roots (1977-1985) Greensleeves Records - 2010
Donny Hathaway, “Thank You Master (For My Soul)” from Give Thanks Warner Music
Jan Hammer Group, “Don't You Know” from Melodies Red Gate Records - 1977
Etienne Charry, “cœur brisé” from 36 erreurs Tricatel - 1997
Shaun Escoffery, “Space Rider” from Shaun Escoffery Edsel - 2002
India Shawn, “'Til Infinity” from Subject To Change - EP VANTA Music/VANTA Records - 2026
Sade, “The Big Unknown” from Widows (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Milan Records - 2018
Bong Peñera, “Lullaby” from Re-Issue Series: Batucada Sa Calesa Vicor Music - 2009
Yukimi & Little Dragon, “Solen” from Solen - Single Playground Music - 2026
Korla Pandit, “Strange Enchantment” from Buried Treasure Dejavu Record Company - 2007
PinkPantheress, “Take me home” from Take me home - EP Warner Records - 2022
Bad Brains, “Migraine” from Are You Ready: The First Studio Recording (Inner Ear - March 1979) - EP Trust Records - 2026
Swervedriver, “Mustang IV” from raise:demos 554874 - 2026
Greg Saunier, “Panorama” from Cover of Angel Rat Album by Voivod Joyful Noise / Bandcamp
Blonde Redhead, “Bipolar” from Fake Can Be Just as Good Touch and Go Records - 1997
Ros Serey Sothear, “Khmer Wedding Music” from Khmer wedding music Khmer wedding music
Khmer Music Cassette, “Khmer Music Cassette” from Khmer Music Cassette Khmer Music Cassette
The Cult, “Wild Flower” from Electric Beggars Banquet - 1987
Boards of Canada, “June 9th” from Hi Scores - EP Warp Records - 1996