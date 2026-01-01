It’s the 75th anniversary of the Mattachine Society, and pioneering activist Don Kilhefner and historian Craig Loftin are our guests for a “warts and all" celebration. In the news, the world observes another Transgender Day of Remembrance as Trump's purge of transgender service members is halted by a court and Australia’s Health Ministry backs puberty blockers for trans youth. Meanwhile, a UN committee stands for queer rights despite opposition from the US, and eight men detained after a sweep of gay venues in Cameroon are freed. Plus, come into The Front Door of a new LGBTQ+ home in Heartland, USA.
Producer /host Brian DeShazor, Associate Producer Lucia Chappelle, , News writer Jeb Backe, the Front Door produced by Tanka Dakhal, 75 years of Mattachine produced by Brian DeShazor. NewsWrap reporters Nathalie Muñoz and Marcos Najera. music: Lou Harrison and our theme music was written and performed by Kim Wilson.
This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world, since 1988.The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!
This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.