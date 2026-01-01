Canada escalates rhetoric for war with Russia

Subtitle: All without any national debate.

Program Type: 5

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dr. Tamara Lorincz

Contributor: Unusual Sources Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 24, 2026, midnight

Summary: Canada gives billions to Ukraine and escalates rhetoric for war with Russia, all without any national debate.

Credits:

Notes: Taylor Report





On Spotify:



https://open.spotify.com/show/3R7Ampc0MPXG0CqFuYKulS







On SoundCloud:





https://soundcloud.com/taylor-report



