Adam Browning of Forum Mobility: Our Freight Future (re-broadcast)

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Adam Browning

Contributor: Sea Change Radio Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 25, 2026, midnight

Summary: When

it comes to electric vehicles, we hear a lot more about cars than we do about big rig trucks. The fact is that while Americans are buying electric cars at record rates, the electrification of the US trucking fleet is on a slow roll. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Adam Browning from Forum Mobility, a company that is trying to change that. We look at Forum Mobility’s vision for helping freight companies go electric, get a glimpse of the new electric trucks coming to market, and compare how America’s electric freight fleet compares to others around the world.

Credits: Track: Truckin’

Artist: David West & Pickin’ On

Album: Pickin’ on The Grateful Dead: A Tribute

Label: CMH Records

Year: 1997



Track: Keep On Truckin’

Artist: Tad Walters & Bullfrog McGhee

Album: N/A

Label: N/A

Year: 2011



Track: Truck Driving Man

Artist: Glen Campbell

Album: Big Bluegrass Special

Label: Capitol

Year: 1962

Notes: When

it comes to electric vehicles, we hear a lot more about cars than we do about big rig trucks. The fact is that while Americans are buying electric cars at record rates, the electrification of the US trucking fleet is on a slow roll. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Adam Browning from Forum Mobility, a company that is trying to change that. We look at Forum Mobility’s vision for helping freight companies go electric, get a glimpse of the new electric trucks coming to market, and compare how America’s electric freight fleet compares to others around the world.



