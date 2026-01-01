Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr261127.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- Japan is going to revise its national security policy which might allow possession of nuclear powered submarines. The president of the International Criminal Court, Akane Tomoko, says she wants to focus on protecting the tribunals survival. Ukraine bombed and sank a Russian ship off the coast of Libya. The UN climate conference, COP 31, ended without adopting an outcome document- the text failed to refer to phasing out fossil fuels due to pressure from oil producing countries.



From FRANCE- Valerie Dekimpe, France 24s Environmental Editor, explains how COP 31 failed to create a deal to begin reducing fossil fuel consumption. Part of the problem was developed countries refused to assist developing countries who are struggling from climate change in transitioning to renewable energy sources. Abrego Garcia was illegally deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador in March 2025- after winning the right to be in the US he was constantly under threat of arrest, and he has now chosen to self-deport to Spain.



From CUBA- The Director-General of the World Health Organization visited health care facilities in Cuba, which are struggling from a lack of electricity caused by the US blockade against exporting fuel to Cuba. 50 progressive organizations in the US are urging Democratic leaders in Congress to create legislation barring US military action against Cuba while rumors of an impending attack continue. In Italy young people led strikes last Friday in over 100 cities, opposing rearmament, military conscription, and cuts to health care and education- large protests were seen across major cities in Europe last weekend. Oxfam published a new report entitled "Environmental War Crimes- How Israel's Military Assault Has Turned Gaza Into A Toxic Wasteland Threatening Human Survival." In Gaza City an Israeli airstrike hit a bus carrying food for displaced people. In southern Lebanon Israeli forces launched new airstrikes on Tuesday



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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"We're in a giant car heading towards a brick wall and everyones arguing over where they're going to sit."

--David Suzuki



Dan Roberts

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