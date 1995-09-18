Genetically engineered food products are an issue that concerns many. In more recent years, Mendocino County has gone so far as to pass a resolution legally prohibiting their growth in the county. My guest in this program, recorded in the late summer of 1995, is Ron Epstein, a philosophy professor at both the Buddhist University in Talmage, CA and San Francisco State University. He has given considerable consideration to the problems of genetic engineering of the plants and vegetables that we eat.
Dr. Ron Epstein recommends “Algeny,” by Jeremy Rifkin.
Originally Broadcast: September 18, 1995
Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer. Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.
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