Summary: Emergency room physician Dr. Mimi Syed speaks with host Nora Barrows-Friedman about treating children during two trips to Gaza. Among them were four-year-old Mira, shot in the head by an Israeli drone sniper, and teen influencer Medo Halimi, who Syed believes was deliberately targeted. She explains how life-saving equipment and medications are blocked from entering Gaza, and why injured children and their caregivers are stranded without medical evacuation.



Palestinians who were hurt a year ago are getting worse, and many of them can’t reach a hospital at all. Dorotea Gucciardo is the development director of GLIA, a Canadian medical solidarity group. She speaks with Nora about what happens to injured people when they can’t get care.



The BDS movement says “after weapons manufacturers, technology is arguably the second most complicit sector in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Palestine.” The Electronic Intifada’s Ali Abunimah speaks with tech worker Alex Mitov about how he decided to resign from Dell over their complicity in Israel's genocide of Palestinians, what he describes as a mass disabling event. He talks about big tech's role in AI assisted genocide. And why, as a person who is blind, disability rights is about a free Palestine.

