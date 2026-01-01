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Program Information
Remember, Remember the 4th of December
Series:
Upstart Radio's Mindwalk 2.0
Subtitle:
Program Type: Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Contributor:
Upstart Radio International Contact Contributor
Date Published: Nov. 27, 2026, midnight
Summary:
Credits: Chemical Brothers, Anonymous Activist Germany, THANKYOUBUTIDRATHERDIEBEHINDTHECHEMICALSHEDS, Anonymous Bad Man, Monk3sec, @shahidkbolsen on TikTok, WhoFundedGenocide Dot Com, Anonymous Poet, Theo Von BBOBBYY mix, THANKYOUBUTIDRATHERDIEBEHINDTHECHEMICALSHEDS
Notes:
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:30
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Nov. 27, 2026
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:29:30
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo 14