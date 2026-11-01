Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXPLAINER Putins War on the Rothschilds How He Saved Russia, Legitimate Targets with Jackson Hinkle - 00:20:00

#3 - EXPLAINER Simon Dixon Who Really Runs the World and How former investment manager - 02:00:00

#4 - Craig Murray and Ray McGovern Live at The Whistleblower in Dublin - 01:00:00

#5 - Russell Brand says he couldn't find anyone to give evidence on his behalf C4 Podcast Trial day 12 - 00:15:00

#6 - Boris Johnson on why he would have NATO troops in Ukraine now - 00:20:00

#7 - Can Europes cost of living crisis be fixed Al Jazeera Inside Story - 00:30:00

#8 - Russell Brand Sean Stone - Freemasons Occult The Devil Called - 00:05:00