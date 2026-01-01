National Day of Mourning 2026

Subtitle:

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Keesha James, Mahtowin Munro

Contributor: chuck u. rosina Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 28, 2026, midnight

Summary: Report from Plymouth at the annual National Day of Mourning

Credits: Recorded by Chuck Rosina

Mixed and edited at W.Bla3 studio in Medford MA

Notes: It was a very windy day. A couple of interviews at the beginning have wind noise.



