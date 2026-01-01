Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Goree Carter - Hoy-Hoy - 1949

Dee Hernandez - Cabazona - 2026

Cora & Sallie Martin - Satisfied - 1950

The Mississippi Mud Steppers - Jackson Stomp - 1930

The Bebop Cowboys - Girl From Saskatoon - 2003

Bill Flagg - A Good Woman's Leavin' - 1956

Peetie Wheatstraw - Gangster's Blues - 1940

Skip Phalane & His Big Nine - Vuk' Uzenzele - 1957

The Dixie Hummingbirds - Is There Anyone In Heaven That You Know? - 1950

The Dixie Nightengales - I Would Not Be A Sinner - 1963

The Temptations - I Wish It Would Rain - 1967

Merle Kilgore - It Can't Rain All The Time - 1954

Dave Barker; The Upsetters - Shocks of Mighty - 1970

Gene Ammons & Sonny Stitt - Blues Up And Down - 1950

The Radio Four - Building a Home - 1958

Judy Clay - Remove These Clouds - 1968

The Spiders & Chuck Carbo - Honey Bee - 1956

Sid King & The Five Strings - Blue Suede Shoes - 1956

Artie Shaw and His Gramercy Five - Keepin' Myself For You - 1940