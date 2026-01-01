Gospel influences turn up a lot on Backbeat's playlist this week, from the roots of the Temptations, to the Stax sound and more, but there's also "The devil's son-in-law" Peetie Wheatstraw just to balance things out. You'll also hear new Cuban music by way of Nova Scotia from Dee Hernandez, some country, some blues some jazz, you know, the usual stuff.
Artist - Title - Year Goree Carter - Hoy-Hoy - 1949 Dee Hernandez - Cabazona - 2026 Cora & Sallie Martin - Satisfied - 1950 The Mississippi Mud Steppers - Jackson Stomp - 1930 The Bebop Cowboys - Girl From Saskatoon - 2003 Bill Flagg - A Good Woman's Leavin' - 1956 Peetie Wheatstraw - Gangster's Blues - 1940 Skip Phalane & His Big Nine - Vuk' Uzenzele - 1957 The Dixie Hummingbirds - Is There Anyone In Heaven That You Know? - 1950 The Dixie Nightengales - I Would Not Be A Sinner - 1963 The Temptations - I Wish It Would Rain - 1967 Merle Kilgore - It Can't Rain All The Time - 1954 Dave Barker; The Upsetters - Shocks of Mighty - 1970 Gene Ammons & Sonny Stitt - Blues Up And Down - 1950 The Radio Four - Building a Home - 1958 Judy Clay - Remove These Clouds - 1968 The Spiders & Chuck Carbo - Honey Bee - 1956 Sid King & The Five Strings - Blue Suede Shoes - 1956 Artie Shaw and His Gramercy Five - Keepin' Myself For You - 1940