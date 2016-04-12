No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Dr. Leroy Carhart, abortion provider, on how Trump's orders impact women's right to abortion. Andy Zee on the new situation, the fascist nature of the Trump-Pence regime, and the potential for ousting this regime through truly massive action. Ahilan Arulanantham, ACLU of Southern California on Trump's actions against immigrants and refugees.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant
Kiyana Williams - Engineer
Dr. Leroy Carhart (Abortion Provider); Andy Zee (Revolution Books, NYC, RefuseFascism.org); Ahilan Arulanantham (ACLU of Southern California)