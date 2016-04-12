As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Michael Slate Show 
 Michael Slate ShowTrump's First Days: the Need for Resistance; Defending Abortion Rights; Standing with Immigrants
 Weekly Program
 Dr. Leroy Carhart (Abortion Provider); Andy Zee (Revolution Books, NYC, RefuseFascism.org); Ahilan Arulanantham (ACLU of Southern California)
 Michael Slate  
 For non-profit use only.
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Dr. Leroy Carhart, abortion provider, on how Trump's orders impact women's right to abortion. Andy Zee on the new situation, the fascist nature of the Trump-Pence regime, and the potential for ousting this regime through truly massive action. Ahilan Arulanantham, ACLU of Southern California on Trump's actions against immigrants and refugees.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant
Kiyana Williams - Engineer  
Dr. Leroy Carhart (Abortion Provider); Andy Zee (Revolution Books, NYC, RefuseFascism.org); Ahilan Arulanantham (ACLU of Southern California)

 TMSS-170201 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 English
 
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Mono		 21 Download File...
   