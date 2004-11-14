As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Reverend Bookburn 
 
 Music
 
 Flock with No Shepherd  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution Non-commercial (by-nc) 
 Warning: Program only suitable for FCC-designated safe harbor (10PM to 6AM).

06:31:43 English 2004-11-14
 
11.14.04 Survive and Thrive  02:05:32  64Kbps mp3
(59MB) Mono		 6 Download File...
11.24.04 The Fall of Bush  02:14:50  64Kbps mp3
(63MB) Mono		 5 Download File...
11.28.04 Happy Spanksgiving  02:11:21  64Kbps mp3
(62MB) Mono		 3 Download File...
   