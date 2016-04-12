As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 RURAL WAR ROOM RADIO 
 
 Music
 Byron Werner & Donavan Suitt
 Rural War Room  
The closing hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Blogspot, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - click Series above for full archive
Depeche Mode - The Meaning Of Life
Monogramme - Offset
Chris Cozens & Nick Magus - Eve Of The War (War Of The Worlds)
Cornelius - 2010
Meat Beat Manifesto featuring Clara Rockmore - Genocide 2017
Mahala Rai Banda - L'Homme Qui Boit (The Man Who Drinks)
Oskar Sala - Concerto Rubato from Elektronische Tanzsuite
The Fantastic Plastic Machine - Bachelor Pad (F.P.M. edit)
Raymond Scott - Cindy Electronium
Nobukazu Takemura - The Ring Of Spell
Jean Claude Risset - Mutations
Tadahiko Yokogawa - Demon
Herbert Eimert - Klangstudie II
Hess Is More - Tip Top Dynamo

