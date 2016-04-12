The third hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Blogspot, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - click Series above for full archive
PEVO - Mechanikano
Art Of Noise - Back To Backbeat (The Robert Gordon Mix)
NeoBallad - Taichoro
Tangerine Dream - Ziet
Kevin Ayers - Blue
Silver Apples - Oscillations
Morton Subotnik - Silver Apples Of The Moon (Pt.1)
The Transistors - Arancio Del Deserto In Ghiaccio
Terry Riley - Poppy Nogood
Teruo Nakano - Amp-Amplified