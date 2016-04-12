As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
The second hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Blogspot, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - click Series above for full archive
Geza X - Pony Ride I
Brian Eno & David Byrne - America Is Waiting
Miurashunichi - Everywhere
Rural War Room - It's The Modern Age (single mix)
Renaldo & The Loaf - Green Candle
Tod Dockstader - Apocalypse
Karlheinz Stockhausen - Kontakte
The Fantastic Plastic Machine - Pura Saudade (Optigonally Mix)
Gershon Kingsley - Hey Hey
Jimmy Herring - One Strut
Richard maxfield - Sine Musci (A Swarm Of Butterflies Encountered Over The Ocean)
Nobukazu Takemura - Cons (album version)
Mr. Velcro Fastener - The Process

