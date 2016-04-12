The opening hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Blogspot, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - click Series above for full archive
John Cage - Williams Mix
Hajime Fukuma - Daisy Tune (Kyoto 150325)
The Electric Hair - Donna
Yello - On The Run
The Human League - The Dignity Of Labour (Pt.3)
Cornelius - Count Five Or Six
Cornelius - Magoo Opening
Polysics - Mr. Roboto
The Fantastic Plastic Machine - First Class '77
Louis & Bebe Barron - Main Title Forbidden Planet
Nobekazu Takemura - FallsLake
Simon Baswell - It's Horrible...I Love It...What Is It?
Hess Is More - Bruseren
The Transistors - Jellyfish Eyes