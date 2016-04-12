Credits: John Cage - Williams Mix

Hajime Fukuma - Daisy Tune (Kyoto 150325)

The Electric Hair - Donna

Yello - On The Run

The Human League - The Dignity Of Labour (Pt.3)

Cornelius - Count Five Or Six

Cornelius - Magoo Opening

Polysics - Mr. Roboto

The Fantastic Plastic Machine - First Class '77

Louis & Bebe Barron - Main Title Forbidden Planet

Nobekazu Takemura - FallsLake

Simon Baswell - It's Horrible...I Love It...What Is It?

Hess Is More - Bruseren

The Transistors - Jellyfish Eyes