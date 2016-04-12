As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Sven Hughes is a former British Army Psychological Warfare officer now running two 'strategic communications' companies: Verbalisation and Global Influence. He explains that 'Fake News' is nothing new, having been used in the past by everyone from the Romans to the Mongolian Emperor Genghis Khan. He believes many of us use 'confirmation bias' when listening to or reading the news, in other words we believe what we want to believe. Words are being increasingly 'weaponised' in 'hybrid warfare' and he advocates the use of Facebook Snopes, Le Monde who have developed tools to flag up fake news.
Sue Jones takes a Sideways look at the gas called Helium, apparently it's running out here on Earth and costs about £25.00 for a cylinder to blow up about 50 balloons

James Grossweiner aka. Quentin D. Fortesqueue is the editor of the Rochdale Herald internet satire site who got contacted by BBC Radio 5 Live researcher Sophia Elahi asking them to 'comment on the body on the moor' a deadly serious story, is this how fake news starts?
