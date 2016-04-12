Credits: Sven Hughes is a former British Army Psychological Warfare officer now running two 'strategic communications' companies: Verbalisation and Global Influence. He explains that 'Fake News' is nothing new, having been used in the past by everyone from the Romans to the Mongolian Emperor Genghis Khan. He believes many of us use 'confirmation bias' when listening to or reading the news, in other words we believe what we want to believe. Words are being increasingly 'weaponised' in 'hybrid warfare' and he advocates the use of Facebook Snopes, Le Monde who have developed tools to flag up fake news.

http://www.verbalisation.com

http://www.globalinfluence.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5HLtZ2yh9s



Sue Jones takes a Sideways look at the gas called Helium, apparently it's running out here on Earth and costs about £25.00 for a cylinder to blow up about 50 balloons



James Grossweiner aka. Quentin D. Fortesqueue is the editor of the Rochdale Herald internet satire site who got contacted by BBC Radio 5 Live researcher Sophia Elahi asking them to 'comment on the body on the moor' a deadly serious story, is this how fake news starts?

http://www.911forum.org.uk/board/viewtopic.php?p=174761#174761

@RochdaleHerald Hi, I work for BBC Radio 5 live. Are any of your reporters free to speak on our show about the body on the moor?

http://www.rochdaleherald.co.uk

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rochdale-herald

https://twitter.com/AmaraSophia/statuses/824581959062093824

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/jan/26/identity-of-man-found-dead-on-saddleworth-moor-in-2015-is-confirmed-david-lytton