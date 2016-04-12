As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
In this episode, we talked to Arlene Gallone, who spend 9 months in solitary confinement in the federal prison for women in Joliette, Quebec. Arlene is leading a class action lawsuit against Correctional Services Canada about their use of solitary confinement. Clara is her lawyer. Kim Pate used to be the executive director of the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies and has recently been appointed to the Canadian Senate. Muti Ajamu-Osagboro is an advocate for children and teenagers sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, which he was sentenced to as a teenager.

