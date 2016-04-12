Summary: In this episode, we talked to Arlene Gallone, who spend 9 months in solitary confinement in the federal prison for women in Joliette, Quebec. Arlene is leading a class action lawsuit against Correctional Services Canada about their use of solitary confinement. Clara is her lawyer. Kim Pate used to be the executive director of the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies and has recently been appointed to the Canadian Senate. Muti Ajamu-Osagboro is an advocate for children and teenagers sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, which he was sentenced to as a teenager.