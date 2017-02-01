As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Global A Go-Go 
 Music from around the world in the universal language of groove
 Music
 
 Bill Lupoletti  
 For non-profit use only.
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
An hour of music by artists who are currently unwelcomed by the USA government, by virtue of being natives of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen; the Kel Tamasheq, not so good at politics but wizards with the guitar; some funky Latin sounds to cleanse your palate
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st &amp; 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer &amp; The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Suphala feat Kinan Azmeh | USA-Syria | Bazaar | Alien Ancestry | Tzadik | 2013
Osama Al Attar | Yemen | Ma Ariflak Makan | Juliette | EMI Arabia | 1998
The Nile Project | Burundi-Egypt-Ethiopia-Kenya-Rwanda-Sudan-Uganda | Allah Baqy | Jinja | self-released | 2017

Ahmed Fakroun | Libya | Nisyan | single | Polydor | 1977
Maryam Mursal | Somalia | Kufilaw | The Journey | Real World | 1998

Hussam Al-Rassam | Iraq | Jeeb El Kass | single | self-released | 2007
Ensemble Shanbehzadeh | Iran | Ondor Bondor | Yamama | self-released | 2013
Omar Souleyman | Syria | Dazeitlak Dezzelli | Jazeera Nights | Sublime Frequencies | 2010

Waayaha Cusub | Somalia | Kabeebey | single | self-released | 2016
Middle East's Revolutionary Artists | Nigeria-Egypt-Morocco-Iran-Palestine-Syria-Italy | Zombie | single | Freemuse | 2015

Mdou Moctar | Niger | Adounia Tiyoun | Agrim Agadez: Musique Guitare De La Republique Du Niger | Sahelsounds | 2012
Tamikrest | Mali | Toumast Anlet | Chatma | Glitterbeat | 2013
Amen BK feat Miguel Fernandes | Tunisia-USA-Portugal | One Sky Above | single | C-Mantics | 2016
Alkibar Jr. | Mali | Suka Selenon | Jamal | Studio Mali | 2016
Mose Se 'Fan Fan' | RD Congo-Zambia-Tanzania-Kenya-England UK | Suki Pembe Somo Somo | Belle Epoque | RetroAfric | 1982

Quantic &amp; Alice Russell With The Combo Barbaro | England UK-Colombia | Travelling Song | Look Around The Corner | Tru Thoughts | 2012
The Bongo Hop feat Pao Barreto | France-Colombia | Nos Coje La Tarde | Satingarona Pt. 1 | Underdog | 2016
Ana Tijoux | France-Chile | Creo En Ti | Vengo | Nacional | 2014

Jungle Fire | USA | Callejero | Jambu | Nacional | 2017
Manny Corchado | USA | Pow Wow | Aprovecha La Tiempo (Swing While You Can) | Decca | 1967

  Download Program Podcast
01:59:25 English 2017-02-01
 Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:25  128Kbps mp3
(112MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
   