February 1, 2017

Subtitle: Music from around the world in the universal language of groove

Summary: An hour of music by artists who are currently unwelcomed by the USA government, by virtue of being natives of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen; the Kel Tamasheq, not so good at politics but wizards with the guitar; some funky Latin sounds to cleanse your palate

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Suphala feat Kinan Azmeh | USA-Syria | Bazaar | Alien Ancestry | Tzadik | 2013

Osama Al Attar | Yemen | Ma Ariflak Makan | Juliette | EMI Arabia | 1998

The Nile Project | Burundi-Egypt-Ethiopia-Kenya-Rwanda-Sudan-Uganda | Allah Baqy | Jinja | self-released | 2017



Ahmed Fakroun | Libya | Nisyan | single | Polydor | 1977

Maryam Mursal | Somalia | Kufilaw | The Journey | Real World | 1998



Hussam Al-Rassam | Iraq | Jeeb El Kass | single | self-released | 2007

Ensemble Shanbehzadeh | Iran | Ondor Bondor | Yamama | self-released | 2013

Omar Souleyman | Syria | Dazeitlak Dezzelli | Jazeera Nights | Sublime Frequencies | 2010



Waayaha Cusub | Somalia | Kabeebey | single | self-released | 2016

Middle East's Revolutionary Artists | Nigeria-Egypt-Morocco-Iran-Palestine-Syria-Italy | Zombie | single | Freemuse | 2015



Mdou Moctar | Niger | Adounia Tiyoun | Agrim Agadez: Musique Guitare De La Republique Du Niger | Sahelsounds | 2012

Tamikrest | Mali | Toumast Anlet | Chatma | Glitterbeat | 2013

Amen BK feat Miguel Fernandes | Tunisia-USA-Portugal | One Sky Above | single | C-Mantics | 2016

Alkibar Jr. | Mali | Suka Selenon | Jamal | Studio Mali | 2016

Mose Se 'Fan Fan' | RD Congo-Zambia-Tanzania-Kenya-England UK | Suki Pembe Somo Somo | Belle Epoque | RetroAfric | 1982



Quantic & Alice Russell With The Combo Barbaro | England UK-Colombia | Travelling Song | Look Around The Corner | Tru Thoughts | 2012

The Bongo Hop feat Pao Barreto | France-Colombia | Nos Coje La Tarde | Satingarona Pt. 1 | Underdog | 2016

Ana Tijoux | France-Chile | Creo En Ti | Vengo | Nacional | 2014



Jungle Fire | USA | Callejero | Jambu | Nacional | 2017

Manny Corchado | USA | Pow Wow | Aprovecha La Tiempo (Swing While You Can) | Decca | 1967



