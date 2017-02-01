No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
An hour of music by artists who are currently unwelcomed by the USA government, by virtue of being natives of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen; the Kel Tamasheq, not so good at politics but wizards with the guitar; some funky Latin sounds to cleanse your palate
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Suphala feat Kinan Azmeh | USA-Syria | Bazaar | Alien Ancestry | Tzadik | 2013
Osama Al Attar | Yemen | Ma Ariflak Makan | Juliette | EMI Arabia | 1998
The Nile Project | Burundi-Egypt-Ethiopia-Kenya-Rwanda-Sudan-Uganda | Allah Baqy | Jinja | self-released | 2017
Ahmed Fakroun | Libya | Nisyan | single | Polydor | 1977
Maryam Mursal | Somalia | Kufilaw | The Journey | Real World | 1998
Mdou Moctar | Niger | Adounia Tiyoun | Agrim Agadez: Musique Guitare De La Republique Du Niger | Sahelsounds | 2012
Tamikrest | Mali | Toumast Anlet | Chatma | Glitterbeat | 2013
Amen BK feat Miguel Fernandes | Tunisia-USA-Portugal | One Sky Above | single | C-Mantics | 2016
Alkibar Jr. | Mali | Suka Selenon | Jamal | Studio Mali | 2016
Mose Se 'Fan Fan' | RD Congo-Zambia-Tanzania-Kenya-England UK | Suki Pembe Somo Somo | Belle Epoque | RetroAfric | 1982
Quantic & Alice Russell With The Combo Barbaro | England UK-Colombia | Travelling Song | Look Around The Corner | Tru Thoughts | 2012
The Bongo Hop feat Pao Barreto | France-Colombia | Nos Coje La Tarde | Satingarona Pt. 1 | Underdog | 2016
Ana Tijoux | France-Chile | Creo En Ti | Vengo | Nacional | 2014
Jungle Fire | USA | Callejero | Jambu | Nacional | 2017
Manny Corchado | USA | Pow Wow | Aprovecha La Tiempo (Swing While You Can) | Decca | 1967