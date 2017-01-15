As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Dr. Graeme MacQueen
In this interview Cheryl and Graeme discuss a recent article written by Graeme and posted here: http://www.globalresearch.ca/british-muslims-overwhelmingly-reject-the-official-story-of-911/5565262

- about a recent poll conducted in the UK.
9/11 Wake-Up Call is a weekly program that challenges
the official account of 9/11, which cannot possibly be
true, through interviews with key members of the
9/11 Truth Movement, audio clips of relevant speeches,
and through discussion of the latest 9/11 and
related news.
9/11 Wake-Up Call is produced in the studio of
WWUH 91.3 FM at the University of Hartford and
airs weekly on Wednesdays at 12:00 pm and again at 8:00 pm at WWUH 91.3 FM (www.wwuh.org) and on Tuesdays at 2:00 pm on WESU 88.1 FM (www.wesu.org) at Weslyan University. It can be heard streaming live at both stations.
Earlier editions of the show can be found at
www.ct911truth.org

