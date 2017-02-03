As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
We start off this weeks radio show by revealing the real reason behind ’terrorism’. We pull the pants of corporate tax dodgers, and then we review a couple of new ‘Truth Police’ entities — both government and private — that may soon well be censoring your access to information — especially information critical of government or corporate policy.

Scary Thunderbolts this week kids. Listen at your own risk.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media in cooperation with KOWA LP FM in Olympia, WA, broadcasting at 106.5 fm and streaming at http://kowalp.org/ There is also a written version of The Thunderbolt at http://dana98501.wordpress.com/
Segments:

KOWA Station ID: Ugandan
Music: D’Gary with Béla Fleck
00:00-01:12

TB Intro
Music: Focus
01:12-03:08

Info Wars Intro
Music: Man Or Astroman?
03:08-04:52

The Purpose of Terrorism
Music: Jake Shimabukuro — Tipsy — Frédéric Chopin
04:52-13:17

Gaming Taxes
Music: Ozric Tentacles
13:17-17:21

Info Wars
Music: Emerson, Lake & Palmer — Dimitri From Paris (2X) — Pete Ruggolo — Jean Jacques Perrey & Gershon Kingsley — Frank Coe — Kal — Carl Stalling (2X) — TV Themes — Caravan Palace — Ozric Tentacles
17:21-42:22

Thunderbolt Calendar
Music: Mannheim Steamroller — LBE Fanfare Trumpeters
42:22-53:02

Disclaimer and Promos
Music: Jethro Tull — Focus
53:02-55:06

End Music:
“Spaceship 2” by Mouse on Mars
55:06-1:00:00

