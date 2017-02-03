We start off this weeks radio show by revealing the real reason behind ’terrorism’. We pull the pants of corporate tax dodgers, and then we review a couple of new ‘Truth Police’ entities — both government and private — that may soon well be censoring your access to information — especially information critical of government or corporate policy.
Scary Thunderbolts this week kids. Listen at your own risk.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media in cooperation with KOWA LP FM in Olympia, WA, broadcasting at 106.5 fm and streaming at http://kowalp.org/ There is also a written version of The Thunderbolt at http://dana98501.wordpress.com/
Segments:
KOWA Station ID: Ugandan
Music: D’Gary with Béla Fleck
00:00-01:12
TB Intro
Music: Focus
01:12-03:08
Info Wars Intro
Music: Man Or Astroman?
03:08-04:52
The Purpose of Terrorism
Music: Jake Shimabukuro — Tipsy — Frédéric Chopin
04:52-13:17
Gaming Taxes
Music: Ozric Tentacles
13:17-17:21
Info Wars
Music: Emerson, Lake & Palmer — Dimitri From Paris (2X) — Pete Ruggolo — Jean Jacques Perrey & Gershon Kingsley — Frank Coe — Kal — Carl Stalling (2X) — TV Themes — Caravan Palace — Ozric Tentacles
17:21-42:22