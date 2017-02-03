As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Police officers want Tasers to be carried 'routinely' despite tasering innocent Judah Adunbi
First hour: News review: Labour candidate for Metro Mayor Lesley Mansell. What is Metro Mayor and what will they be in charge of? NHS Equalities and Diversities Manager – no training budget for NHS; do Tories want to get rid of NHS and bring in privatised system? PMQs Steven Hepburn - £4.6bn cut from social care budget since 2010 – PFIs; PMQs Theresa May's visit to Trump in US – commitment to NATO; death of Tam Dalyell, Labour MP and former Father of the House – clip of him at the Iraq war debate; Trump getting rid of rights for people; PMQs Corbyn – Brexit and trade deals with Trump – bringing in US private health care; Donald Tusk says Trump poses as much of an existential threat to EU as Russian Army does; PMQs Brexit vote in parliament – petty bickering of Parties; BNP meeting raided by balaclava gang 'dressed like special forces' with guns - Far Right Nationalist meeting raided by anarchists with guns in Almondsbury, nr. Bristol; 2014 Euro-election BNP candidate Adrian Romilly was spokesman for the meeting; - petition launched to declare Bristol independent so it can remain in EU; - Bristol's chief constable Andy Marsh is cleared of six separate allegations of organising cover-up of police failings during child abuse inquiry; - Pupils 'abseiled naked' in latest saga to hit Stanbridge Earls School, near Romsey, Hampshire boarding school behind 'Lord of the Flies' abuse claims; - Police officers want Tasers to be carried 'routinely' despite outcry of Judah Adunbi incident; evicted Belgravia squatters move into another mansion nearby.

