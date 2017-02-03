Credits: First hour: News review: Labour candidate for Metro Mayor Lesley Mansell. What is Metro Mayor and what will they be in charge of? NHS Equalities and Diversities Manager – no training budget for NHS; do Tories want to get rid of NHS and bring in privatised system? PMQs Steven Hepburn - £4.6bn cut from social care budget since 2010 – PFIs; PMQs Theresa May's visit to Trump in US – commitment to NATO; death of Tam Dalyell, Labour MP and former Father of the House – clip of him at the Iraq war debate; Trump getting rid of rights for people; PMQs Corbyn – Brexit and trade deals with Trump – bringing in US private health care; Donald Tusk says Trump poses as much of an existential threat to EU as Russian Army does; PMQs Brexit vote in parliament – petty bickering of Parties; BNP meeting raided by balaclava gang 'dressed like special forces' with guns - Far Right Nationalist meeting raided by anarchists with guns in Almondsbury, nr. Bristol; 2014 Euro-election BNP candidate Adrian Romilly was spokesman for the meeting; - petition launched to declare Bristol independent so it can remain in EU; - Bristol's chief constable Andy Marsh is cleared of six separate allegations of organising cover-up of police failings during child abuse inquiry; - Pupils 'abseiled naked' in latest saga to hit Stanbridge Earls School, near Romsey, Hampshire boarding school behind 'Lord of the Flies' abuse claims; - Police officers want Tasers to be carried 'routinely' despite outcry of Judah Adunbi incident; evicted Belgravia squatters move into another mansion nearby.