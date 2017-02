!earshot 20 - February 3, 2017

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Anthony Enman & Brian Cleveland

Summary: Anthony Enman & Brian Cleveland count down the Top 20 albums charting across Canada this week from earshot-online.com, take a look at music news with Stephen Carlick of Exclaim!, and much more.

Credits: Spoken Word: 30 minutes

100% New

77% CanCon

55% FemCon



20. Sarah Beatty - "Bandit Queen (Acoustic)"

19. Skye Wallace - "Works of Status"

18. The Darcys - "Studio City"

17. Bonobo - "Break Apart (feat. Rhye)"

16. shhh - "Pick of the Week"

15. WHOOP-Szo - "The Animals"

14. Duotang - "A Suitable Distration"

13. Duchess Says - "Inertia Part II"

12. New Fries - "90 Yr Old Girl"

11. Foxygen - "America"/"On Lankershim"

10. The Pack A.D. - "Teenage Crime"

9. Kid Koala - "Transmission"

8. DIANA - "What You Get"



!earshot Extra: Nathan Fake - "RVK (feat. Raphaelle)"



7. A Tribe Called Red - "For You"

6. Monomyth - "High on Sunshine"

5. Tasseomancy - "Emergency"

4. The xx - "Brave For You

3. Heat - "Lush"

2. The Evaporators - "Ogopogo Punk"

1. Austra - "Free Power"

Notes: This program is produced weekly from Local 107.3 FM in Saint John, New Brunswick and available for free syndication internationally on over 30 community radio partners. If you choose to air !earshot 20, or have any questions or comments. please let us know at earshot20@gmail.com



!earshot is published by the National Campus and Community Radio Association and all contents are copyright © 1999-2017.