This week's Global Research News Hour focuses on the crisis facing the city of Portland, Oregon stemming from multiple winter storms that have plagued the city since December. The houseless population has been particularly vulnerable and five of those houseless individuals, including a newborn child perished.
To discuss the response to the catastrophe by the city, we hear from Mimi German, an on the ground activist who has been championing efforts to act immediately to save lives.
Interview by Michael Welch
Music by Miriams Well - Indians and Clowns (2010)