As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Global Research News Hour 
 Global Research News Hour Episode 169
 Weekly Program
 Mimi German, Michael Welch
 CKUW news  
This week's Global Research News Hour focuses on the crisis facing the city of Portland, Oregon stemming from multiple winter storms that have plagued the city since December. The houseless population has been particularly vulnerable and five of those houseless individuals, including a newborn child perished.

To discuss the response to the catastrophe by the city, we hear from Mimi German, an on the ground activist who has been championing efforts to act immediately to save lives.
Interview by Michael Welch
Music by Miriams Well - Indians and Clowns (2010)

  Download Program Podcast
00:59:10 English
 
  View Script
    
 00:59:10  128Kbps mp3
(42MB) Mono		 21 Download File...
   