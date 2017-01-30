As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Alonso guests with his sonic masterpiece release, new Jenny & The Mexicats + Elastic Bond fr. Miami, FLA.
Jenny & The Mexicats - La Diabla
Elastic Bond - Into You
Steve Dawson - Broken Future Blues CANCON
Jim Byrnes - Fresh Horses Instrumental INST CANCON
Tiken Jah Fakoly - Hills And Valleys
Vampire Weekend - Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa
*exclusive interview with Carlos Alonso on his new release
Alonso - Turn Out The Light CANCON
The Echocentrics - O Sol
Arian Saleh - Antoinette
Bedouin SoundClash - Brutal Hearts CANCON

