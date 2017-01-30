Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
Alonso guests with his sonic masterpiece release, new Jenny & The Mexicats + Elastic Bond fr. Miami, FLA.
Jenny & The Mexicats - La Diabla
Elastic Bond - Into You
Steve Dawson - Broken Future Blues CANCON
Jim Byrnes - Fresh Horses Instrumental INST CANCON
Tiken Jah Fakoly - Hills And Valleys
Vampire Weekend - Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa
*exclusive interview with Carlos Alonso on his new release
Alonso - Turn Out The Light CANCON
The Echocentrics - O Sol
Arian Saleh - Antoinette
Bedouin SoundClash - Brutal Hearts CANCON