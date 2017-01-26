As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Other Voices, Other Choices 
 
 Interview
 Ray McGovern
 Other Voices, Other Choices  
This is Part 2 of my Skype conversation with ex-CIA analyst Ray McGovern. Among other things, we spoke about the strained relations between the US and Russia, and the underlying causes of this.
Producer/Interviewer: Wilton Vought

This is #4 in the OVOC Podcast series.

Please notify me if you add my show to your radio station's playlist, or if you air this particular episode.
My blog post contains relevant links: http://othervoicesotherchoices.blogspot.com/2017/01/podcast-conversation-with-ray-mcgovern.html

