| Other Voices, Other Choices
| Interview
| Ray McGovern
| Other Voices, Other Choices
| This is Part 2 of my Skype conversation with ex-CIA analyst Ray McGovern. Among other things, we spoke about the strained relations between the US and Russia, and the underlying causes of this.
Wilton Vought
This is #4 in the OVOC Podcast series.
Please notify me if you add my show to your radio station's playlist, or if you air this particular episode.
|My blog post contains relevant links: http://othervoicesotherchoices.blogspot.com/2017/01/podcast-conversation-with-ray-mcgovern.html
|00:58:00
|English
|2017-01-26
|