 Chris Hedges (speaks), Bernie Sanders (read)
In a fiery post-Inauguration speech, Chris Hedges calls for resistance--not just to Trump but to the whole corrupt and oppressive system. Then KD reads a similar though milder short essay by Bernie Sanders. In-between: an appropriate song by Ethan Miller and Kate Boverman.
Thanks to Wilton Vought (othervoicesotherchoices.com), who recorded Hedges in Washington, D.C., on January 21, 2017. Sanders' op-ed essay (which I have slightly condensed) was published in newspapers in late June 2016.

Thanks too to Chazk/Virtual Renderings for Miller & Boverman's "Song for the Unnamed Capitalist."

New World Notes is produced under the auspices (Latin for "inflexible deadlines") of WWUH-FM, a community service of that beacon of light in darkest Connecticut, the University of Hartford.
This installment is available--in MP3 and other formats--also on The Internet Archive (www.archive.org). The page with the download links is here: https://archive.org/download/NewWorldNotes466-ChrisHedges-BernieSanders

Details, photos, links, & other good stuff on the show's Web site: http://newworldnotes.blogspot.com

SERIES OVERVIEW -- Political and social commentary in a variety of genres. Exploring the gap between what we want ... and what they're trying to make us settle for. "Date recorded," below, = date of first scheduled broadcast.

