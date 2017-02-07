#466 -- Chris Hedges - Bernie Sanders

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Chris Hedges (speaks), Bernie Sanders (read)

Summary: In a fiery post-Inauguration speech, Chris Hedges calls for resistance--not just to Trump but to the whole corrupt and oppressive system. Then KD reads a similar though milder short essay by Bernie Sanders. In-between: an appropriate song by Ethan Miller and Kate Boverman.

Thanks to Wilton Vought (othervoicesotherchoices.com), who recorded Hedges in Washington, D.C., on January 21, 2017. Sanders' op-ed essay (which I have slightly condensed) was published in newspapers in late June 2016.



