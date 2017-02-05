As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 From the Margins 
 – Stop Islamophobia & Deportations, No One Is Illegal - no borders no walls status for all
 Gul Caliskan, Erin Morton
Rally and march yesterday in Fredericton as part of a national day of action to show solidarity with Muslim families in light of the Islamophobia that led to the Quebec mosque massacre. And also to stand against the US exec order and Muslim ban; their suspension of their refugee program and Canada’s need for law and policy changes to welcome refugees and ensure justice for immigrants and refugees. Events took place in over 13 cities across the country. Many thousands gathered across the country and estimates of about 500 at the peak in Fredericton. Recap of the event, talk about what more needs to happen

 Fredericton
