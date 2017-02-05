Summary: Rally and march yesterday in Fredericton as part of a national day of action to show solidarity with Muslim families in light of the Islamophobia that led to the Quebec mosque massacre. And also to stand against the US exec order and Muslim ban; their suspension of their refugee program and Canada’s need for law and policy changes to welcome refugees and ensure justice for immigrants and refugees. Events took place in over 13 cities across the country. Many thousands gathered across the country and estimates of about 500 at the peak in Fredericton. Recap of the event, talk about what more needs to happen