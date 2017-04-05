As of 12/4/2016 the servers are now in their new homes, the web server in Fremont and the archive server emma in Santa Cruz. Some of the pre-2004 archive programs are not yet online but will be soon. Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Psych sounds from Turkey and Greece; some klezmer and Balkan; brand-new Songhai desert blues by Mamadou Kelly and Vieux Farka Toure; new progressive Afrobeat made in the USA
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Yeni Nostalji | RVA USA | Bir Gol Olur | 2016 EP demo (final mix) | unreleased | 2016
Kristi Stassinopoulou & Stathis Kalyviotis | Greece | Gia Mia Stigmi | NYN | Riverboat | 2016

Mavrika | Greece-England UK | Clapping Song | Mavrika | Psolista | 2012
Elvan Sevil | Turkey | Yar Senin Icin | Uzelli Psychedelic Anadolu | Uzelli | 1975
Shantel | Germany | Hey Girl | Viva Diaspora | Essay | 2015

Geoff Berner | Canada | We Are On Our Way To Bremen | We Are Going To Bremen To Be Musicians | Oriente | 2015
Jaakko Laitinen & Vaara Raha | Finland | Kultainen Keskitie | Naennainen | Playground Music | 2017

Gogol Bordello | USA-Ukraine-Russia-China-Ethiopia-Ecuador-Belarus | Last One Goes The Hope | Trans-Continental Hustle | American | 2010
Dubioza Kolektiv | Bosnia & Herzegovina | Free MP3 (The Pirate Bay Song) | Happy Machine | Koolarrow | 2016
Boban & Marko Markovic Orchestra | Serbia | Turbo Dizel | Gipsy Manifesto | Piranha | 2013

Mamadou Kelly | Mali | L'Sagnagnote | Politiki | Clermont Music | 2017
Le Super Djata Band Du Mali | Mali | Fongnana Kouma | En Super Forme Vol. 1 | Musique Mondiale | 1982

Vieux Farka Toure | Mali | Ba Kaitere | Samba | Six Degrees | 2017

Time Is Fire | DC USA | Angels | Angels | Electric Cowbell | 2017
Hard Proof | USA | Lots | Stinger | Modern Outsider | 2017

Fela & Afrika 70 | Nigeria | Zombie | Zombie | Polydor | 1976

