April 5, 2017

Subtitle: Music from around the world in the universal language of groove

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: Psych sounds from Turkey and Greece; some klezmer and Balkan; brand-new Songhai desert blues by Mamadou Kelly and Vieux Farka Toure; new progressive Afrobeat made in the USA

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Yeni Nostalji | RVA USA | Bir Gol Olur | 2016 EP demo (final mix) | unreleased | 2016

Kristi Stassinopoulou & Stathis Kalyviotis | Greece | Gia Mia Stigmi | NYN | Riverboat | 2016



Mavrika | Greece-England UK | Clapping Song | Mavrika | Psolista | 2012

Elvan Sevil | Turkey | Yar Senin Icin | Uzelli Psychedelic Anadolu | Uzelli | 1975

Shantel | Germany | Hey Girl | Viva Diaspora | Essay | 2015



Geoff Berner | Canada | We Are On Our Way To Bremen | We Are Going To Bremen To Be Musicians | Oriente | 2015

Jaakko Laitinen & Vaara Raha | Finland | Kultainen Keskitie | Naennainen | Playground Music | 2017



Gogol Bordello | USA-Ukraine-Russia-China-Ethiopia-Ecuador-Belarus | Last One Goes The Hope | Trans-Continental Hustle | American | 2010

Dubioza Kolektiv | Bosnia & Herzegovina | Free MP3 (The Pirate Bay Song) | Happy Machine | Koolarrow | 2016

Boban & Marko Markovic Orchestra | Serbia | Turbo Dizel | Gipsy Manifesto | Piranha | 2013



Mamadou Kelly | Mali | L'Sagnagnote | Politiki | Clermont Music | 2017

Le Super Djata Band Du Mali | Mali | Fongnana Kouma | En Super Forme Vol. 1 | Musique Mondiale | 1982



Vieux Farka Toure | Mali | Ba Kaitere | Samba | Six Degrees | 2017



Time Is Fire | DC USA | Angels | Angels | Electric Cowbell | 2017

Hard Proof | USA | Lots | Stinger | Modern Outsider | 2017



Fela & Afrika 70 | Nigeria | Zombie | Zombie | Polydor | 1976



